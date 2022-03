Herschel Walker Skeptical Of Evolution: 'Why Are There Still Apes? Think About It'

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker cast doubt on the theory of evolution in recent remarks, saying the fact that apes and humans coexist disproves accepted science. “At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? ... If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Herschel said in an appearance at Sugar Hill Church in Georgia on Sunday.



Read More...