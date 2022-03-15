Homeless man caught on video brutally assaulting nurse

A prolific offender identified by police as homeless has been charged for the apparently random brutal assault on a 62-year-old nurse who was exiting a light rail station in Seattle at midday. Surveillance video shows Alexander Jay, 40, throwing the woman down a flight of stairs multiple times at the city's Union Station just before noon on March 2, reported Seattle talk-radio host Jason Rantz for MyNorthwest.com. She suffered three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.



