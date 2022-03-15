James O’Keefe Releases Video Footage of Armed FBI Agents Raiding Project Veritas Journalist’s Home March 15, 2022 | Tags: News Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe released video footage from last November, showing armed FBI agents raiding and ransacking an employee’s home. The Feds raided two […] Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe released video footage from last November, showing armed FBI agents raiding and ransacking an employee’s home. The Feds raided two […] Source

Read More...

James O’Keefe Releases Video Footage of Armed FBI Agents Raiding Project Veritas Journalist’s Home March 15, 2022 | Tags: News Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe released video footage from last November, showing armed FBI agents raiding and ransacking an employee’s home. The Feds raided two […] Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe released video footage from last November, showing armed FBI agents raiding and ransacking an employee’s home. The Feds raided two […] Source

Read More...