JP Morgan Lifts Ban On Hiring Unvaccinated Workers

Just days after saying it would hire ex-cons, JP Morgan has decided that it will also hire unvaccinated individuals as it scrambles to fill jobs amid a stubbornly persistent labor shortage in the US.

According to Bloomberg, which cited a memo to the bank's staff, JPM has decided to abandon the ban starting next month, the latest sign that the bank is "putting the pandemic behind it".

For existing employees, JPM will end mandatory testing for the unvaccinated starting April 4. On top of that, it will also stop requiring staff to report COVID infections.

And for both unvaccinated and vaccinated staff, masking while inside JPM's corporate offices will become voluntary, effective immediately.

Local rules will continue to apply, and JPM's workers in NYC must continue to abide by vaccination requirements imposed by the city, employees must continue to meet vaccination requirements, unless the city lifts its order. The city presently requires all public-facing workers to be vaccinated.

In its memo, the bank said the changes are part of its efforts to treat COVID as part of "our new normal".

"Across the US, as we continue to see cases decline, restrictions lifted and more flexibility with daily activities, we are learning to live with Covid as part of our new normal," the bank said in its memo.

The decision comes as America's megabanks recall workers to the office. Wells Fargo is planning to bring employees back starting Monday, and starting next week, Citigroup is recalling vaccinated workers to its US offices for at least two days a week.

As we concluded in a tweet, JPM's decision is the latest indication that, in the US at least, COVID has become "ancient history".