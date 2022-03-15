JPMorgan to lift ban on hiring unvaccinated individuals

March 15, 2022

U.S.-based multinational financial institution JPMorgan Chase & Co. has announced it will lift its ban on hiring individuals due to their unvaccinated status against COVID-19. In a memo obtained by Bloomberg News, JPMorgan said it will also end mandatory testing for unvaccinated employees by April 4, and the company's mask mandate will become voluntary for both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff. JPMorgan’s memo also noted that the company’s New York City employees are still required to follow the city’s vaccination requirements. The mandate will be required unless the city lifts its vaccine order, according to Bloomberg News. “Across the U.S., as...



