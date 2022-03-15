"Maintaining a high level of readiness": A closeup look at the U.S. air defense system near Ukraine

March 15, 2022

About 50 miles from Ukraine at an airport in Eastern Poland, a major show of American force is designed to deter Russian aggression. The U.S. has deployed two Patriot missile batteries, which are among the most sophisticated air defense systems in the world. "All of these missiles are designed to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, designed to defeat cruise-type missiles, as well as aircraft," said the battery commander, who CBS News was asked not to name for security reasons. The airport in Eastern Poland is also used as a way station for weapons going to Ukraine. On Tuesday, what appeared to...



