Manchin: I Don’t See Inflation, Gas Prices Declining ‘At All’ – Have to ‘Get Your Financial House in Order’

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he doesn’t see gas prices or inflation decreasing “at all.” And argued that “you’ve got to get your financial house in order” and ensure American energy independence. Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “The president is also blaming the high gas prices right now — and the inflation — he’s blaming Russia, labeling it Putin’s price hike. Can the White House really though, claim Putin is solely responsible? Because prices, as you know, have been rising long before the Russian invasion.”



