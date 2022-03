Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer Negotiating Conference to Hash Out Democrat Anti-China Bills

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continue to negotiate the final terms of a conference to hash out the differences between two Democrat bills aimed at increasing competitiveness with China.



Read More...