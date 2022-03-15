Mitt Romney Accuses Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Treason

Reading Time: 2 minutes Does Mitt Romney want to put Tulsi Gabbard to death? On March 13, 2022, the Utah Senator Mitt Romney accused former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of treason. He tweeted, “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.” Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her […]



Read More...