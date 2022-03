Most Americans Don’t Know About The New Nuclear Weapons Russia Has Developed Since The End Of The Cold War

March 15, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Even though war has erupted in Ukraine, most Americans still do not believe that a nuclear war with Russia is a serious threat. The Cold War doctrine of “mutually assured destruction” has been pounded into our heads so many times that most people simply assume that it would be unthinkable for either side to attempt …



Read More...