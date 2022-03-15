Motorcycle maker Kawasaki created a rideable electric goat

March 15, 2022

Kawasaki, best known for its motorcycles, debuted a four-legged rideable robot at the world's largest robot trade show last week. The robot, Bex, was created by the company's Kaleido program, which has been working on developing humanoid robots in Japan since 2015. Spectators got their first view of the robot at the 2022 International Robot Exhibition (iREX) in Tokyo. Videos from the event show the dexterity of the goat-shaped robot, which can alternate its limbs like Boston Dynamic's robot dog. The Bex can also lower itself and transport itself on wheels — a move that the program's lead engineer, Masayuki...



