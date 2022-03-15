MSNBC Almost Brought Back Olbermann to Replace Maddow

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

To fill its upcoming Rachel Maddow void, MSNBC almost took a time machine back to the good old days of 2011. Keith Olbermann, who shaped the network’s liberal voice before being canned more than a decade ago, was in lengthy discussions with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and news boss Cesar Conde to return to MSNBC and take over the key 9 p.m. time slot, the former Countdown host told Source Material. But any dream of an Olbermann reunion was squashed when Maddow—who recently signed a massive $30 million deal to work less and transition out of her nightly broadcast—stepped in...



