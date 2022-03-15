Oklahoma Christian University allegedly fires professor for having gay guest speaker [Screeching Drama Alert]

March 15, 2022

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A longtime Oklahoma Christian University professor was allegedly fired for bringing in a speaker who is openly gay. “It was absolutely shocking to me,” said Emily Thornton, an OC alumnus. Michael O’Keefe taught graphic design at OC for 41 years, until last Monday. “[Mr.] O’Keefe was fired because he had a class where several speakers came in and talked about their personal challenges and how they overcame them,” said Thornton.



