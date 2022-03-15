Pfizer CEO says fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose 'is necessary'

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will be necessary to prevent future coronavirus infection, Pfizer’s CEO said Sunday as the pharmaceutical company prepares to submit supporting data to the Food and Drug Administration. “Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth [shot] right now,” CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections but doesn’t last very long,” he said. “But we are just submitting those...



