Plea Bargains Are Being Discussed for Sept. 11 Defendants

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Military prosecutors have begun plea negotiations at Guantanamo Bay with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four co-defendants accused of orchestrating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a deal under which the defendants would admit guilt and prosecutors forgo pursuit of a death sentence, defense attorneys said. If successful, the negotiations could end a legal saga that has lasted nearly two decades, beginning with the capture in Pakistan of Mr. Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the attacks. Mr. Mohammed and other detainees were allegedly tortured in overseas “black site” interrogation centers and were finally interned in the high-security prison at Guantanamo Bay,...



