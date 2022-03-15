Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs visit Kyiv in show of support {leaders travel to war torn capital}

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia are travelling to Kyiv by train, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia invaded its neighbour last month. “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a Twitter post. His Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Facebook the trip was taking place on the 20th day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “criminal aggression against Ukraine”. “At such breakthrough times for the world, it is our duty to...



