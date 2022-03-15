Prime Ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic en route to meet Zelensky in Kyiv

The Prime Minsters of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have departed on a train bound for Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The train with the leaders on board departed before 9 a.m. local time, the head of the chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, Michal Dworczyk, said Tuesday. Traveling to the Ukrainian capital is Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and his deputy Jarosław Kaczyński, Slovenia's Janez Janša and the Czech Republic's Petr Fiala. The purpose of the visit is "to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty...



