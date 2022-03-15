Project Veritas Releases Footage of Predawn FBI Raid on Journalist’s Home

March 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Project Veritas has released part of the hidden video of an FBI raid on one of their former journalists. They were looking for evidence of Ashley Biden’s journal, the one that claimed Joe Biden was extremely inappropriate with his young daughter, including showers.

Here is their press release:

Shocking footage published Tuesday afternoon shows the moment FBI agents raided the home of a Project Veritas journalist last November. In the video, the armed agents are heard shouting “let me see your hands!”

In addition to clutching their weapons, multiple agents are seen searching the home of the Project Veritas journalist, rummaging through the closets, bedroom and the kitchen.

The journalist can be heard multiple times on the footage, most audibly exclaiming “my hands are up,” as agents enter the home.

The raid and seizures were executed at the behest of the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s vow to respect press freedoms.

The Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press decried the raid on Project Veritas in court and through public statements, as has the ACLU.

[NEW YORK – Mar. 15, 2022] Project Veritas released never-before-seen footage of last November’s FBI raid on the home of one its journalists. The shocking footage shows the tense moments when several agents banged on the door screaming, “Open up!” Once the journalist opened the door, several FBI agents shouted, “Let me see your hands!”

Agents are seen on the footage clutching weapons and tossing belongings after a brief conversation with the journalist.

The raid stems from a Project Veritas decision to investigate a diary that belonged to then Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley.

The Department of Justice executed the tense raids despite Project Veritas’ decision not to publish the diary’s contents and to turn it over to authorities.

Back in November, the ALCU issued letters to the court saying the raid had “serious consequences for press freedom.” The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press issued a motion to unseal information pertaining to the Department of Justice’s unusual decision to carry out raids against journalists. The Society of Professional Journalists and the Committee to Protect Journalists also issued statements expressing concern for the “harmful precedent” set by the raids.

“What you have just seen is an effort by the government to intimidate and silence us as journalists…We will stand firm to vindicate our own First Amendment rights, fight for the rights of our fellow journalists, and all Americans. We cannot and will not be intimidated. Stay tuned, because we are just getting started,” said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

About Project Veritas

James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2010 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society and to engage in litigation to: protect, defend and expand human and civil rights secured by law, specifically First Amendment rights including promoting the free exchange of ideas in a digital world; combat and defeat censorship of any ideology; promote truthful reporting; and defend freedom of speech and association issues including the right to anonymity. O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations. Donate today to support our mission.

The post Project Veritas Releases Footage of Predawn FBI Raid on Journalist’s Home appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...