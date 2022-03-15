Proof positive that China is a bigger threat than Russia

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Memo to anyone who believes Russia is a bigger threat to the U.S. and the West in general than China is: Russia is reportedly now asking China for help with weapons and materials for its war against Ukraine. Think about that. Second memo to anyone who believes Russia is a bigger threat to the U.S. and the West in general than China: China’s economy is many times the size of Russia’s. It also manufactures much of the world’s modern consumer goods. And it currently dictates much of what the rest of the world can manufacture because it manufactures many of...



