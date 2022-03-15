Republican Grossbard Challenges Michigan Haley Stevens for House Seat

Republican Gabi Grossbard of Southfield announced his campaign for Congress and released the following statement:"In this incredibly divided political environment, I want to focus on our community and fight against radical agendas and extreme rhetoric," says Gabi Grossbard.Gabi Grossbard of Southfield announced he would seek the Republican Nomination to serve in the United States Congress. Gabi is a husband, father, grandfather, and businessman. He was born & raised in Israel to parents who were American citizens. Gabi served in the Israeli Defense Forces before living in New York from 1993-1998. He would later move to the Great Lakes State in...



