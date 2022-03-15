Rod Stewart Scolded by Essex Highways for Road Repair Video

Rod Stewart stole hearts with his viral road-repair video this week, but at least one party was less than impressed: Essex Highways. The 77-year-old rocker on Saturday shared a video that showed him grabbing a shovel and helping to fill potholes on a damaged road. Stewart, who was dressed in the training gear of Scotland's Celtic Football Club, said he was spurred to action because he couldn't drive his Ferrari over the pothole-scarred road. "This is the road near where I live in Harlow, and it's been like this for ages," Stewart lamented. "And the other day there was an...



