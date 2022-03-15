Russia rallies militias ahead of Ukraine urban assaults

Paris (AFP) – A Russian call for fighters from Syria and Chechnya to join its war in Ukraine is motivated by plans to take major cities with urban warfare tactics which will require overwhelmingly superior attacking numbers, Western observers say.After three weeks of fighting, all of the 150,000 Russian soldiers initially deployed at the Ukrainian border are now inside the country, experts say."The Russians have no more reserves in the zone," a source at the French military chiefs of staff told AFP.But if President Vladimir Putin wants to capture major cities such as Kyiv and the Black Sea port of...



