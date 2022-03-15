Scientists validate a low-risk diagnostic test for coronary artery disease (CT scan as good as catheter & w/75% fewer complications)

March 15, 2022

Cardiac computed tomography (CT) was as reliable as catheterization—the current standard diagnostic test for intermediate-risk patients—in people with suspected coronary artery disease. A comprehensive analysis of the study's results suggests that CT offers a similar level of diagnostic accuracy, in addition to being associated with a lower risk of complications. The research team recruited 48 patients into the trial, who underwent either invasive coronary angiography or CT coronary angiography. The team followed study participants up over approximately four years. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is common across the globe and is one of the leading causes of death in developed countries...



