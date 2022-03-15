Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19, VP Harris Still Negative

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband's positive test. Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.” “The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” she said. He’s feeling very well, I’m told," Biden said Tuesday evening at the event, noting Harris had to skip. “Let’s...



