Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19, VP Harris Still Negative
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband's positive test. Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.” “The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” she said. He’s feeling very well, I’m told," Biden said Tuesday evening at the event, noting Harris had to skip. “Let’s...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment