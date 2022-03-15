Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets won’t be allowed to play in home games

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PORT ST. LUCIE – If the major league season began today, any Met or Yankee who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 would be unable to play home games in New York City, The Post has learned. The regular season does not begin until April 7, and the league office and both New York teams are aware of the New York City vaccine rules that would prohibit their unvaccinated players from being in a workplace. MLB, the Mets and the Yankees all declined comment. It is a fluid situation and could be resolved prior to the New York-based portion of...



Read More...