When It Comes to Sleep, It’s Quality Over Quantity ‘Elite Sleeper’ Genes Could Offer Protection from Neurodegenerative Diseases

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some people are gifted with genes that pack the benefits of slumber into an efficient time window, keeping them peppy on only four or six hours of sleep a night, according to researchers at UC San Francisco. In addition, the scientists said, these “elite sleepers” show psychological resilience and resistance to neurodegenerative conditions that may point the way to fending off neurological disease. “There’s a dogma in the field that everyone needs eight hours of sleep, but our work to date confirms that the amount of sleep people need differs based on genetics,” said neurologist Louis Ptacek, MD, one of...



