Wisconsin teachers told to hide students' "gender identity" from parents

March 15, 2022

Teachers and staffers at the public schools in the Eau Claire Area School District in central Wisconsin have been busy receiving all manner of training in how they should perform their duties. At least some of that training, however, has parents seeing red and driving some of them to run to replace members of the school board. The specific training program in question was provided by the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire’s Gender & Sexuality Research Center. It dealt with how to deal with children who are supposedly going through “gender identity transition.” A more accurate way to describe it...



