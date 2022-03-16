Abortion Laws: US Supreme Court Ready To Lower The Gavel After Justice Thomas Signals Support

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There is action being taken across the nation by Republicans on abortion laws ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision. GOP lawmakers in Tennessee have introduced a bill that appears to be similar to Texas’ anti-abortion legislation. “This bill is modeled directly after the legislation passed in Texas last year. Abortions, since that bill has been passed, have dropped 60 percent in Texas,” Rep. Rebecca Alexander said as she spoke to a House subcommittee. Alexander is the legislation’s sponsor. Virginia’s Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned by the Supreme Court. In joining 21...



Read More...