Australia Invests $360 Million In Rare Earth Projects To Combat China’s Dominance

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Just over one month ago, we posited that China’s virtual monopoly on mining rare earth metals would soon come to an end as competitors ramped up production. Well, just a few weeks later, Australia is taking steps to do exactly that. To wit, Aussie PM Scott Morrison announced Wednesday that he would introduce new funding for the refining of rare earths refining on Wednesday. The move makes sense. Australia has large deposits of rare earth metals, coming in right behind Russia and India. Now, it will invest in projects to not just mine but also refine the metals – something...



Read More...