BONKERS: The Atlantic Cries Nuclear War Is a ‘Climate Problem’

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A deranged Atlantic article argued that when talking about nuclear war’s likely catastrophic death toll, one should also address how it would “wreck” the climate. The Atlantic had the audacity to publish an eco-extremist piece posing as serious scholarship: “On Top of Everything Else, Nuclear War Would Be a Climate Problem.” The piece, written by Atlantic staff writer Robinson Meyer, pontificated to readers: “If you are worried about rapid, catastrophic changes to the planet’s climate, then you must be worried about nuclear war.”



Read More...