Boston Globe's 'Bostonian of the Year' BLM race activist and husband indicted for fraud
New England's most prominent exponent of the Black Lives Matter movement is facing charges of bilking donors and using charity funds for personal gain. The highest-profile race activist in Boston, Monica Cannon-Grant, has been indicted by the U.S. attorney in Boston on 18 counts: [W]ith two counts of wire fraud conspiracy; one count of conspiracy; 13 counts of wire fraud; and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business. The indictment also charges Cannon-Grant with one count of mail fraud. Cannon-Grant founded a group called Violence in Boston (VIB) before the George Floyd death in police custody....
