Flotilla Of 12 Tankers Carrying Russian Oil Are Approaching The US

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

At a time when the mere thought of Russian vodka or caviar, let alone oil or gas, prompts uncontrollable shaking and revulsion, Reuters reports that no less than 12 tankers carrying Russia-linked cargoes of crude and refined products were approaching the United States on Wednesday, as suppliers rushed to deliver ahead of the U.S. government’s deadline to wind down Russian energy purchases, data from traders and Refinitiv Eikon showed. While the US recently banned Russian energy product imports due to the invasion of Ukraine, Washington’s ban gives importers a 45-day window until April 22 to discharge cargoes moving under pre-ban...



