"Hyena" of Europe Poland drags the world into a third world war

Poland has drawn no conclusions from its three partitions and persists in trying to organise a third world war by proposing a NATO “peacekeeping” mission in Ukraine.Poland has offered to send NATO troops to UkraineOn Tuesday, March 15, a meeting was organised in Kiev (doubtfully there) by Volodymyr Zelenski with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,Deputy Prime Minister for Security Affairs, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech and Slovenian Prime Ministers Piotr Fiala and Janez Janša, respectively.Kaczynski, following the talks, suggested sending a NATO mission or a “broader” mission to Ukraine. “There needs to be...



