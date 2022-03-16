The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

In Massive Escalation, Zelensky Requests America Send Florida Georgia Line To Play Concert For Russian Soldiers

March 16, 2022   |   Tags: ,

KYIV, UKRAINE—In a shocking move likely to intensify the threat of nuclear war, President Zelensky took the unprecedented step of asking Congress to send Florida-Georgia Line to play a concert for Russian troops.

The post In Massive Escalation, Zelensky Requests America Send Florida Georgia Line To Play Concert For Russian Soldiers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,

Leave Your Comment