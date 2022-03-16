In Massive Escalation, Zelensky Requests America Send Florida Georgia Line To Play Concert For Russian Soldiers

March 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

KYIV, UKRAINE—In a shocking move likely to intensify the threat of nuclear war, President Zelensky took the unprecedented step of asking Congress to send Florida-Georgia Line to play a concert for Russian troops.

