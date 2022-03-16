In Massive Escalation, Zelensky Requests America Send Florida Georgia Line To Play Concert For Russian Soldiers
March 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
KYIV, UKRAINE—In a shocking move likely to intensify the threat of nuclear war, President Zelensky took the unprecedented step of asking Congress to send Florida-Georgia Line to play a concert for Russian troops.
The post In Massive Escalation, Zelensky Requests America Send Florida Georgia Line To Play Concert For Russian Soldiers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Leave Your Comment