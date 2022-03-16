Jussie Smollett released from jail following order from appeals court

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago prison on Wednesday night. An appeals court earlier cleared the way for his release, ordering the actor be released from jail after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, and pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. The former "Empire" actor was surrounded by security as he exited the Cook County Jail. He did not comment as he got into an awaiting SUV, but his attorneys said he was the target of a racist justice system and people playing politics. Smollett's attorneys had argued...



