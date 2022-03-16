LA DUI suspect died screaming 'I can't breathe' after being pinned to ground face-down for refusing to give blood sample over fear of needles

Edward Bronstein, 38, died on March 31, 2020, during his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was pulled over for a DUI, but taken to a police station after refusing to give a blood sample, which his family says was due to a fear of needles. Bronstein began wailing with fear after being pinned to the ground face-down shortly afterwards, and died shortly afterwards, with efforts to revive him proving unsuccessful. The California Highway Patrol had fought to keep the tape from going public after the man's family sued over excessive use of force and civil rights...



