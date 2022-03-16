Motorcyclist jumps off bike to avoid going off rising drawbridge in Florida (video)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — A motorcyclist caught on a drawbridge as it began to rise jumped off his bike just before reaching the edge, leaving the bike dangling over the water. Mark Hagen, 50, of Metter, Georgia, tells police he was cleaning water from the face shield of his helmet during a rain shower as he approached the Main Street drawbridge last weekend and did not see the lowered gates and flashing red lights indicating the bridge was about to go up, according to the News-Journal. Video of the incident shows the motorcycle smash through a lowered gate. Hagen then...



