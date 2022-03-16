NYC Mayor Calls for 50/50 Male/Female MLB [semi-satire]

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called for Major League Baseball to achieve a proportional representation of female players on each team. "It is a disgrace that baseball hasn't accorded women a fair share of the roster slots," Adams exclaimed. "It took them more than half a century to allow blacks to play in their leagues. Now it's time they allowed women to play." The Mayor dismissed objections that women cannot compete on the same field as men. "This is simply not true," he insisted. "Right now, our city softball leagues have coed teams. With a few similar modifications...



Read More...