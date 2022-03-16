One Day After Disney CEO Defends Child Grooming, Four Employees Busted in Major Sex Trafficking Sting

Disney was “woke” before “woke” became a thing. For decades the company has defended practices that put children at risk, but those practices have become more and more perverse in recent years. Today, the company that holds the attention of so many parents and children is a cesspool of depravity, most recently exemplified by their CEO coming out in favor of teaching kids as young as five about modern adult sexuality.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek came out against the falsely named “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, a bill that prevents children in third grade or younger from being groomed into a state of LGBTQ+ indoctrination. Disney loves to groom children, and a sting operation may reveal why they defend it so fervently. According to The Post Millennial:

The Sheriff of Polk County held a press conference on Wednesday talking about the culmination of a massive sting operation which lead to 108 arrests being made, including four Disney employees. This announcement comes after on March 9, just days ago, the CEO of Disney loudly and publicly opposed Florida’s new “anti-grooming” law, which, according to polls, is supported by over 60 percent of Americans. The so-named “Operation March Sadness Two” was a multi-agency effort centered around Florida’s Polk County, which lies just southwest of the Orlando urban area, and is a highly touristic area. According to local area news, people included among those 108 who have been arrested “include a retired judge from Illinois, a few restaurant managers, a man who works at FunSpot and several who work at Disney.”

If you’re still onboard with the concept that protecting the rights of perverts doesn’t harm anyone, think again. And if you’re still letting your kids watch Disney, it may be time to rethink your parenting.

