Over One-Third of Americans Say They Would Risk Nuclear War With Russia Over Ukraine

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A new poll has found that 35 percent of Americans support U.S. military action supporting Ukraine, even if it risks nuclear conflict with Russia. The Pew Research Center survey found comparable numbers of people in both parties (36 percent of Republicans, 35 percent of Democrats) who favor risking a nuclear war. “However, most Americans (62%) say they would oppose the U.S. ‘taking military action even if it risks a nuclear conflict with Russia.’ About a third (35%) of Americans say they would favor military action in this scenario,” the Pew pollsters report. Large majorities of both parties reported that they...



