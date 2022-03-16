Polo Ralph Lauren announces new collection dedicated to Morehouse, Spelman

ATLANTA — Polo Ralph Lauren announced Tuesday that it is furthering its partnerships with two Atlanta HBCUs, Morehouse College and Spelman College. The Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection focuses on the style of students at the well-known colleges from the 1920s to the 1950s. “This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation. “It’s so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It’s about sharing a more...



