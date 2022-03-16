Putin says the West's 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end and it is trying to 'cancel Russia' with 'economic blitzkrieg' of sanctions

Vladimir Putin said today that the West's 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end as he warned it is trying to 'cancel Russia' with an 'economic blitzkreig' of sanctions. The Russian President, speaking in a televised government meeting in Moscow, said that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic measures were short-sighted as 'most countries do not support sanctions'. Putin claimed that the conflict had merely been a pretext for the West to impose sanctions because 'they just don't want a strong and sovereign Russia'. 'The West doesn't even...



