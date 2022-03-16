Sea-level rise creating ‘ghost forests' in North Carolina

March 16, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Imagine a forest the size of Raleigh and Durham. Now imagine a forest that size dying every single year. It’s an unfortunate reality that’s happening right now across the North American Coastal Plain, including part of our backyard here in North Carolina. Our North Carolina beaches are a popular vacation spot or weekend getaway where we soak up the sun and relax to the sound of waves. But just a few miles inland, our coastal wetlands are facing a crisis. Vulnerable ecosystems are changing, and trees are dying, leaving nothing but ghosts. “A ghost forest I...



