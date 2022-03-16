"SOVIET-LIKE INFLATION" RETURNS AS SANCTIONS SHOCK RUSSIA INTO CRISIS

March 16, 2022

Russians are feeling the economic pain of sanctions by the US and other Western countries, as inflation has sharply accelerated amid a collapsing ruble. Annual inflation soared to 12.54% as of March 11, its highest since the second half of 2015 and up from 10.42% a week earlier, the Rosstat statistics agency announced Wednesday. Prices in Russia have increased over the last several weeks, and the economy is headed for a deep recession as there is more turmoil ahead. Between March 5-11, inflation data came in at 2.1%, the second-highest weekly print in more than two decades, down from a...



