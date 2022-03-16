Start with Why

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Several years ago, motivational speaker and author Simon Sinek came out with a book titled, Start With Why. It not only heralds the qualities of what makes a good leader, good but also why some businesses in the same market succeed, while others fail. He likens a lot of his philosophy to the more primal response of our nature to know why things are, rather than just what they are or what they do. In his famous golden circle diagram (imagine a bullseye with why at the center, and how, and what in the outer concentric rings), he shows you,...



Read More...