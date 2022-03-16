Store manager chases van after thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from family-owned gas station

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The manager of a family-owned gas station in Houston, Texas, chased off suspected thieves, who he said had already taken more than a thousand gallons of diesel fuel from the store's underground tanks in separate incidents. Jerry Thayil, whose father owns the Fuqua Express station, told CNN the thieves hit the station three days in a row last week and got away with between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of fuel. They tried for a fourth time on Friday, but Thayil ran after them. Surveillance video shows him racing across the store's parking lot as a dark colored minivan drove off....



Read More...