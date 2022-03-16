'The Future is Not White': The Normalization of Activist Elementary Education

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two years ago, I discovered the subversive diversity, equity, and inclusion movement secretly deployed to indoctrinate children -- my children. Propaganda-based children’s books were read in class to my first grader. The private Montessori school offered no warning to parents; I merely heard my child mentioning rainbows and parades in the car-ride home from school. A trip into the classroom revealed the books This Day in June and Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag, complete with images of gay pride parades and "God Says No" signs. I was dumbfounded and felt betrayed. Why would these books...



Read More...