Two Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle infants from Ukraine

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle infants from Ukraine Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for trying to smuggle undocumented children out of Ukraine and into Romania. Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Monday that border guards held off foreigners from taking babies out of the country at the Porubne Border Crossing Point in Chernivtsi Oblast. The people who have been identified as Chinese nationals were carrying two infants as they attempted to cross the border and into Romania when they attracted suspicion from the border guards who suspected that something was off.



Read More...