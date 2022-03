Ukrainian girl who lost arm in Russian attack says 'I hope they didn't mean to hurt me'

A Ukrainian girl who lost an arm in a Russian attack that killed her dad says she hopes Putin's troops 'didn't mean to hurt her'. The youngster, named Sasha, is now in hospital recovering after Russian soldiers gunned her family as they fled a Kyiv suburb.



