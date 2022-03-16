'Unprecedented' water levels threatening hydropower generation in the West

March 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The continued 'megadrought' in the West has brought a critical reservoir down to extraordinarily low levels, further endangering the region's water supply. "[The critical elevation] provides 35 feet of buffer before we reach our minimum power pool elevation where Glen Canyon Dam can no longer generate hydropower, " said Heather Patno, a hydrologic engineer for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Levels are expected to be below the target elevation for a few weeks before rebounding in April due to snowmelt from mountains along the Colorado River Basin. Hydropower generation is not expected to be affected this spring, but it is...



